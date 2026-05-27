SLAMCORE SECURES $14M, BACKED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, TO SCALE VISUAL AI ACROSS INTRALOGISTICS

Slamcore has increased its total funding to $40M and demonstrated rapid market traction, scaling to hundreds of units across more than 30 facilities in under two years.

The company's Slamcore Aware and Alert solutions utilize proprietary AI and stereo cameras to provide immediate site safety and fleet efficiency improvements without requiring expensive facility modifications or additional infrastructure.

By tracking vehicles across real-world industrial environments at scale, Slamcore is generating the massive datasets required to serve as a critical building block for the next generation of Physical AI.

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slamcore, a leader in spatial intelligence software, today announced a $14 million funding round from top investors, including ROKStar Ventures, a subsidiary of Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. The round brings Slamcore's total funding to $40M, with backing from investors including Toyota Ventures, Interwoven Ventures, MMC Ventures, Amadeus Capital Partners and IP Group.

The investment arrives as global industrial operators face an urgent dual challenge: the need for productivity gains amid rising safety risks on factory and warehouse floors. Despite significant investment in automation, many facilities remain digitally dark regarding their manual fleets. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, between 35,000 and 62,000 forklift-related injuries occur each year in the United States, resulting in an average of two fatalities every week. This safety risk exists alongside significant inefficiency, with forklifts productive for less than half of their total operating time. Despite heavy technology investment, most sites still lack real-time visibility into vehicle location and performance.

Slamcore has built the solution. Using a stereo camera and proprietary visual AI, Slamcore's technology continuously tracks the position and behavior of any vehicle in a facility without GPS, beacons, floor markers or any other infrastructure. Slamcore Aware gives operations managers facility-wide visibility of every vehicle, enabling smarter utilization, faster investigations and meaningful reductions in idle time. Slamcore Alert monitors driver behavior and proximity to pedestrians and structures, catching the near misses before they become incidents.

"Operations managers in factories and warehouses have largely been flying blind when it comes to their manual fleets. Slamcore Aware and Slamcore Alert change that from day one, without disruption to existing operations," said Owen Nicholson, CEO, Slamcore. "ROKStar Ventures' investment tells us that the industry's most sophisticated players see this as a foundational infrastructure, not just another point solution. As our footprint grows, so does a body of real-world operational data that does not exist anywhere else and that will become the backbone for the next generation of physical AI."

"Delivering visual AI that performs reliably at the scale and complexity of a real factory or distribution center is a genuinely hard problem," said Ryan Gariepy, vice president of Robotics at Rockwell Automation. "Most approaches either require significant infrastructure investment or fail to hold up in the dynamic, unpredictable conditions of an active facility. The potential for the same technology platform to work on every class of autonomous and human-operated industrial vehicle is key. We're also incredibly excited about their ability to scale without requiring complex and time-consuming vehicle or facility redesigns."

Jim Adler, Founder and General Partner at Toyota Ventures and a Slamcore board member since the company's earliest days, sees the long-term data opportunity as equally significant as the products themselves, stating: "At Toyota Ventures, we believe safety and efficiency go hand-in-hand. Slamcore Aware and Alert have proven this today, but their long-term potential is even more compelling. Each Slamcore deployment generates real-world operational data, which will train the next generation of physical AI models."

Operations teams looking to improve fleet visibility and reduce forklift incidents can learn more at slamcore.com.

ABOUT SLAMCORE

Slamcore is a spatial intelligence company headquartered in London. The company's proprietary visual AI uses a stereo camera to track the position and behavior of vehicles in factories and warehouses, without additional infrastructure. Its products, Slamcore Aware and Slamcore Alert, are deployed across more than 30 facilities in Europe and North America. Slamcore is backed by investors including Rockwell Automation Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Interwoven Ventures, MMC Ventures, Amadeus Capital Partners and IP Group.

Media contact: Milica Tallier, milica.tallier@finnpartners.com

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