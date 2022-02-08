SLAM Technology Market Revenue to Grow at 42.2% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the SLAM technology market size is expected to grow to $3,747.8 million by 2030 from an estimated $157.5 million in 2021, at a monumental 42.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. After witnessing a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is now advancing as companies are focusing on boosting manufacturing and warehousing productivity and efficiency, in order to make up for the revenue lost due to the lockdowns.

This is because this technology allows robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, automatic forklifts, and robot cleaners to map the area around them and locate their destination themselves. To leverage these opportunities, technology vendors are incorporating advancements in visual SLAM, which uses the 3D technology for location and mapping. For instance, visual SLAM makes the projection of virtual objects into the real-world environment in augmented reality (AR) applications more efficient.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/slam-technology-market-report/report-sample

Key Findings of SLAM Technology Market Report

The rapid adoption of UAVs is a key industry driver because the SLAM technology is used in these platforms for navigation, flight control, and collision avoidance.

Even though the 2D version is more popular in the SLAM technology market, the demand for the 3D version is rising fast, as the latter makes AR/VR devices more accurate.

Presently, the technology is utilized the most in robotics due to the high demand for robots in manufacturing, transport, assembly and packing, earth and space exploration, weaponry, surgery, and laboratory research.

North America is the largest user of the technology because of its high IT spending, advanced military, huge manufacturing sector, rapid economic growth, and presence of numerous market players.

is the largest user of the technology because of its high IT spending, advanced military, huge manufacturing sector, rapid economic growth, and presence of numerous market players. Moreover, a large number of autonomous vehicle development and testing projects are underway in the U.S., which are driving the demand for SLAM technology.

The highly competitive SLAM technology market has several companies, which are engaging in mergers & acquisitions and collaborations to get an edge.

Browse detailed report on Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Technology Market Size, Trend and Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

The most-significant firms working on offering SLAM-technology-driven products are Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NavVis GmbH, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, MAXST Co. Ltd., Rethink Robotics GmbH, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Limited, and Aethon Inc. Apart from mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, they are launching SLAM-integrated AR platforms, robots, and mobile mapping systems.

In the coming years, lucrative opportunities for all these simultaneous localization and mapping technology market players will arise in the Asia-Pacific region, which is undergoing rapid economic growth and technological advancements. Moreover, the Industry 4.0 revolution, going on at full steam, is driving the demand for autonomous mobile industrial robots, which depend on the SLAM technology to make their way around the factory floor.

SLAM Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on Offering

2D

3D

Based on Type

Extended Kalman Filter (EKF)

(EKF) Fast

Graph-Based

Based on Application

Robotics

UAV

AR/VR

Autonomous Vehicle

Based on End User

Commercial

Military

Agriculture & Forestry

Mining

Automotive

Manufacturing & Logistics

Household Appliance

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa

Browse More Reports:

Robotic Process Automation Market

Across the globe, North America contributed the highest revenue to the RPA market in the years gone by, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well.

Geographic Information System Market

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the GIS market in the coming years. This is ascribed to the growing urbanization rate and burgeoning need for geographic information systems in regional countries, such as India and China.

Automated Machine Learning Market

One of the major factors boosting the demand for AutoML solutions is the rising need for effective fraud detection solutions. The prevention and detection of frauds are a massive challenge for all companies across the world.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence