"SKYWORTH Technology" Drives "Made-in-China" to Global Success -- SKYWORTH Ranks Among the World's Top 5 TV Brands

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest data from research firm Omdia, SKYWORTH has entered the global Top 5 TV brands by sales revenue, surpassing Sony in the first quarter of 2025.

The global TV market showed signs of recovery in Q1 2025. Omdia reports that global TV shipments reached 47.48 million units during the period, marking a 2.4% year-on-year increase — the first quarterly growth since 2021.

Image

Amid this rebound, Chinese brands, led by SKYWORTH, are making significant strides in the global high-end market through advanced technology and product innovation. The transformation of China's TV industry is accelerating, evolving from "Made in China" to "Chinese Brands" and now toward "High-End Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing." SKYWORTH's success has strengthened global confidence in the competitiveness of Chinese technology brands.

At the core of SKYWORTH's breakthrough is its unwavering commitment to innovation — a reflection of its brand philosophy: "SKYWORTH Technology. Bold Innovation." For 37 years, SKYWORTH has invested heavily in R&D, strategic planning, and technological advancement, building a strong foundation that continues to fuel its global growth.

SKYWORTH's innovations are reshaping industry trends. According to TrendForce, Mini LED TVs are expected to see explosive growth this year, with Chinese brands leading the charge. SKYWORTH, in particular, has solved key challenges in ultra-thin TV design through its proprietary slim heat dissipation technology. As a pioneer in applying Mini LED to wallpaper TVs, SKYWORTH has defined a new category where design meets performance. After eight years of development, SKYWORTH now offers over 20 mass-produced wallpaper TV series, with more than 51 wallpaper TV models, solidifying its unique position in the art TV market. Recently, SKYWORTH's G7E Pro received the 2025 China High Picture Quality TV • Outstanding New-Quality Model Award, further showcasing its leadership in display technology. In 2024, SKYWORTH ranked No.1 by sales volume in China for both 100-inch LCD TVs and wallpaper TVs, while achieving the industry's fastest growth in the Mini LED TV segment.

Notably, SKYWORTH has achieved double-digit growth during China's 6.18 shopping festival for three consecutive years since 2023. During this year's 6.18 promotion, sales of its wallpaper TVs surged by 120% over the same period in 2024.

Looking ahead, SKYWORTH will continue to reshape the global TV market through cutting-edge innovation and growing brand strength, delivering high-value products and driving industry development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723509/Image.jpg