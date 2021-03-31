SKYWORTH launches SKYWORTH W82, the world's first mass-produced transformable OLED TV, and SKYWORTH W92, the industry's first 8K 120Hz OLED TV with SKYWORTH AUDIO GLASS SOUND

"As a pioneer in 8K OLED TV solutions, SKYWORTH is committed to challenging the status quo and delivering high quality home experiences to more consumers," said Tony Wang, Chairman of SKYWORTH TV. "Featuring the most advanced technology developed by SKYWORTH, we are confident that our latest lineup of groundbreaking OLED TVs will take audiovisual experience to a whole new level."

SKYWORTH W82 -- The World's First Mass-Produced Transformable OLED TV for a Superior 2-in-1 Gaming and TV Viewing Experience

Revolutionizing the TV industry, SKYWORTH W82 is the world's first mass-produced transformable OLED TV. Equipped with SKYWORTH OBM (OLED Basic Module) Transform™ technology, SKYWORTH W82 comes with a self-developed flexible screen, enabling users to adjust the screen curvature up to 1000R according to the audience viewing distance. Perfect for home entertainment, SKYWORTH W82 provides the best viewing curvature of 2000R in movie viewing mode and 1500R in gaming mode, so users can easily adjust with a click of a remote control when watching the latest blockbuster with family or immersed in an online battle with friends.

Featuring a 4K 120 Hz OLED screen, Dolby Vision, HDR10, SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE™ 4K Version and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM™, SKYWORTH W82 delivers a superior and immersive audiovisual experience at all times.

SKYWORTH W82 is also equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), 240Hz Crystal Motion OLED and Wi-Fi 6 features, creating a faster and smoother gaming experience for gamers.

SKYWORTH W82 comes in 65 inches and will be available in Mainland China at RMB 29,999 (approximately USD 4,575) starting from May 2021.

SKYWORTH W92 -- Industry-leading SKYWORTH AUDIO GLASS SOUND™ 8K 120Hz OLED TV Presents Pictures and Sounds Like Never Before

SKYWORTH W92 is the second mass-produced 8K OLED TV available to consumers around the world. With an 8K resolution of 7680x4320 pixels, SKYWORTH W92 has 130 million self-emitting pixels, bringing infinite contrast, vivid colors and precise details to the viewers. Equipped with SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE™ 8K Version and two MEMC chips, SKYWORTH W92 can optimize 2K/4K content to 8K 120FPS to deliver a superior viewing experience.

Leading the way in innovative technology, SKYWORTH W92 adopts SKYWORTH AUDIO GLASS SOUND™, a new and proprietary acoustics technology used on high-end products developed by SKYWORTH. As an industry first, a whole sheet of glass is used as the diaphragm, with four 30-core electromagnetic drivers evenly across it. This enables soundwaves to be produced by the entire glass surface rather than at individual points. Furthermore, SKYWORTH installed an Air Motion Transformer in SKYWORTH W92, which is an advanced audio technology usually used in premium speaker products.

SKYWORTH W92 comes in 88 inches and will be available in Mainland China at RMB 199,999 (approximately USD 30,499) starting from April 8, 2021.

SKYWORTH Innovations Reimagine TV Viewing Experience with 2021 SKYWORTH Global Television Festival

Looking ahead, SKYWORTH will continue to invest in research and development, pushing boundaries of what's possible to bring more innovative products and smart home experiences that consumers will love and enjoy.

To appreciate consumers' consistent support, 2021 SKYWORTH Global Television Festival will also be returning. Themed "Refresh Your TV Experience", consumers will be offered exclusive deals and special offers. Stay tuned to see how you can join in the fun.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED (HKG: 00751) is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and affordable technology solutions. It is valued in excess of US$ 19 billion and employs over 40,000 people worldwide (as of 1 March 2019). Headquartered in Shenzhen, China's "Silicon Valley", SKYWORTH offers consumer electronics, display devices, digital set-top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines, cell phones and LED lighting. Founded in 1988, today SKYWORTH is a leading color TV brand internationally, a top brand in the Chinese display industry, and one of the top three global providers of the Android TV platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyworth.net/global

