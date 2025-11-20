Skyven Commissions Flagship High-Temperature Industrial Heat Pump, 8X More Efficient than Steam Boilers

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyven Technologies, a leader in emissions-free industrial steam, has commissioned their Arcturus steam-generating heat pump (SGHP) demonstration center, setting a new benchmark for industrial efficiency, grid interactivity, and emissions reduction.

Skyven's Arcturus steam-generating heat pump demonstration center in Dallas, Texas.

The Skyven Arcturus demonstration center delivers 1 megawatt thermal (MWth) of boiler-quality steam with an industry-leading coefficient of performance (COP) of 6.5 and a roadmap to exceed 8.0, maximizing efficiency while cutting energy costs and reducing emissions. This groundbreaking technology demonstrates an innovative method to decarbonize industrial heat in an economically advantageous manner.

"We're showcasing the most efficient steam-generating technology ever built, with real-world plant integration and smart grid capabilities, putting Arcturus in a class of its own compared to other steam generation systems," said Arun Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skyven Technologies. "Plus, the Arcturus product line scales from 1 MWth to 60 MWth of emissions-free steam output, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of process steam needs across manufacturing sectors like food and beverage, ethanol, chemicals, pulp and paper, and more."

What's being demonstrated:

Unmatched Efficiency : A COP of 6.5, eight times more efficient than natural gas boilers and six times more efficient than electric boilers and thermal energy storage.

: A COP of 6.5, eight times more efficient than natural gas boilers and six times more efficient than electric boilers and thermal energy storage. 1 MWth Output : 1 MWth of continuous, emissions-free steam generated by capturing waste heat.

: 1 MWth of continuous, emissions-free steam generated by capturing waste heat. Proprietary Multi-Stage Flash Technology : A patent-pending cascading flash vessel captures waste heat with maximum efficiency, resulting in high COP and low steam costs.

: A patent-pending cascading flash vessel captures waste heat with maximum efficiency, resulting in high COP and low steam costs. Live Steam Delivery : The system is fully operational, delivering emissions-free boiler-quality steam at required industrial temperatures and pressures.

: The system is fully operational, delivering emissions-free boiler-quality steam at required industrial temperatures and pressures. Intelligent Grid-Responsive Controls : Featuring advanced control systems that: Monitor grid loads and automatically turn off during coincident peak periods when the grid is strained. Run real-time energy arbitrage between electricity and natural gas to optimize cost and emissions reductions.

: Featuring advanced control systems that: Software-Enabled Modular Design: Arcturus's proprietary, software-accelerated building-block design enables fast deployment and easy integration across industrial facilities.

"Arcturus's advanced control system allows for seamless integration and ease of operation at each unique industrial facility," added Jacob Miller, CTO at Skyven Technologies. "We built Arcturus to maximize performance, reliability, and replicability at energy-intensive industrial manufacturing facilities across the globe."

Contact Skyven via our website at www.skyven.co to learn more.

About Skyven Technologies

Skyven Technologies helps energy-intensive industries cut costs and reduce emissions by recovering waste heat to produce emissions-free steam using their Arcturus steam-generating heat pump. Skyven's proven Energy-as-a-Service model allows industrial manufacturers to generate emissions-free industrial steam at the lowest cost, with no CapEx required.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827620/Skyven_Arcturus_steam_generating_heat_pump.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723612/Skyven_Logo.jpg