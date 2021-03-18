SkyPixel Announces Winners of Its 2020 Aerial Storytelling Contest

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyPixel, one of the world's most popular aerial photography community, today announced the winners of its 2020 Aerial Storytelling Contest. Co-organized with DJI, this year's contest attracted more than 26,000 submissions from professional photographers, videographers, aerial enthusiasts and content creators from 136 countries.

The Video Category grand prize winner Ellis Van Jason shared breathtaking, high-speed FPV sequences shot on the island of Madeira. "A year ago, I asked myself what kind of pilot do I want to be," said Van Jonson. "Race drone pilot or Freestyle Pilot? Neither of the two was an option, and it took me some time to find my place. I ended up in the cinematic mid-long-range area and I kind of like it out here."

The grand prize winner in the Photo Category Karim Iliya used his Mavic 2 Pro to capture a young humpback whale using his powerful tail fin to launch himself out of the water near Tahiti. "Humpback whales breach for a variety of reasons including communication, fighting, barnacle and parasite removal, waking up, playing and more," said Iliya. "For humpback whale calves like this one, playing is an important way to build muscles and prepare for the long journey to Antarctica."

In addition to the Grand Prize Winners, there were also First, Second and Third Prizes categories such as vlog, travel, sports, nature, architecture and portrait. From the beautiful landscape of Iceland to exploring the Dead Sea by kayak to riding gravel bikes in France, the winning submissions captured thrilling images from around the world. To view the submissions, please visit: https://www.skypixel.com/contests/2020

This year, the judging panel included a jury of award-winning directors, photographers and influencers, including Toby Strong, famous documentary photographer who has won many Emmy and BAFTA awards and Swiss photographer, filmmaker and cinematographer Chris Schmid.

Every year, SkyPixel organizes aerial photo and video contests to call on creators around the world to share their artwork and stories captured from above. This contest marked the inaugural celebration for both photographers and videographers to come together in a single event.

Winning pictures and videos are available for download here: https://bit.ly/3vBorHX

*Permits were obtained, where applicable, in all locations depicted in awarded photos and videos. Always follow applicable rules and regulations in your jurisdiction when flying.

About SkyPixel

SkyPixel was founded in 2014 and has become a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over six million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily by users from around the world. Leading works have received over 1 million views. In addition, SkyPixel also promotes the growth of the aerial community, with an educational section featuring key experts of aerial imaging who provide tips on how to produce the best aerial photography. For more info, please visit www.skypixel.com .

About DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

For more information, visit our:

Website: www.dji.com

Online Store: store.dji.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJI

Instagram: www.instagram.com/DJIGlobal

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DJIGlobal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dji

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/DJI



Related Links

store.dji.com/cn



SOURCE DJI