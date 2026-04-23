SkylineDx to Present Data on Precision Molecular Diagnostics Advances in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma at 22nd EADO Congress

New gene-signature for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) demonstrates ability to identify a subset of patients with higher risk of developing metastasis, outperforming existing staging systems

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkylineDx, an innovative company specializing in molecular diagnostics for dermatology, today announced the latest research on the company's precision molecular diagnostics advances, including a new gene expression signature. The gene expression signature, SCC Outcome Risk Estimation Gene Expression Profile (SCCore GEP), can predict metastatic events in CSCC, outperforming the existing staging system. The signature will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the 22nd European Association of Dermato-Oncology (EADO) Congress, taking place April 23-25, in Prague and online.

Oral presentation: "A gene expression signature enables metastatic risk stratification of low-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients."

CSCC is the second most common form of skin cancer, with 1.8 million cases per year in the U.S.¹˒² and 56,000 deaths per year, globally³˒⁴.Incidence has also increased by 200% over the past three decades⁵.

Over one-third of metastases occur in CSCC patients traditionally classified as "low risk" (T1, T2a)⁶. Despite constituting 90% of the CSCC population, current staging systems fail to stratify these patients correctly. Professor Marlies Wakkee, Department of Dermatology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, presents findings on a novel gene expression signature for CSCC.

"This molecular profiling approach enables personalized risk stratification so clinicians can intensify diagnostic work-ups and monitoring for true high-risk patients while avoiding over-treatment of low-risk patients," said Prof. Wakkee. "By implementing risk-informed patient management strategies, metastatic events can be detected and treated early or may even be prevented."

"This marks our first oral presentation at a conference on our CSCC signature, representing our progress toward more accurate risk stratification for this high incidence disease," said Dharminder Chahal, SkylineDx CEO. "These findings underscore the value of integrating molecular diagnostics into standard clinical practice, demonstrating how precision tools can enhance patient care and guide treatment decisions."

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research and development of molecular diagnostics in oncology, and inflammatory and infectious diseases. SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predicting a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. Headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, SkylineDx maintains a strong U.S. presence with a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego, California, and a nationwide commercial service organization that ensures full operational support across the U.S. market. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

Footnotes

(1) Our New Approach to a Challenging Skin Cancer Statistic. The Skin Cancer Foundation. https://www.skincancer.org/blog/our-new-approach-to-a-challenging-skin-cancer-statistic/. Accessed January 20, 2024.

(2) Association of Age, Sex, Race, and Geographic Region With Variation of the Ratio of Basal Cell to Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinomas in the United States | Dermatology | JAMA Dermatology | JAMA Network

(3) Lomas, A., Leonardi-Bee, J. & Bath-Hextall, F. A systematic review of worldwide incidence of nonmelanoma skin cancer. Br. J. Dermatol. 166, 1069–1080 (2012).

(4 ) Jiang, R., Fritz, M. & Que, S. K. T. Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma: An updated review. Cancers (Basel)

(5) Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview | Moffitt

(6) Prevalence of poor outcomes in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma by AJCC and BWH tumor stages: A systematic review and meta-analysis - PubMed

Media Contact:

ICR Healthcare

Alexis Feinberg

+1 203-939-2225

Alexis.feinberg@icrhealthcare.com

SkylineDx Contact:

Linda Forlani

press@skylinedx.com