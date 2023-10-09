Skylight to Present New Study Correlating Spiritual Practices to Lower Anxiety

Skylight users who consistently used the app's spiritual practices reported significantly lower anxiety levels

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight, a leading wellness platform that leverages technology to help Gen Z and young Millennials (GenZennials) make spirituality a part of their lives, today announced its participation in a landmark, comprehensive study on the relationship between spiritual practices and mental health improvement. Skylight's chief science officer, Jennifer Huberty, Ph.D., will present the study results and additional qualitative research at the Wellbeing Forum in London, UK, on October 9. The study, "Exploring the use of Skylight, a spiritual self-care mobile app for mental health, sleep, and spiritual well-being among Gen Z and young Millennials: a cross-sectional survey," has been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

"Today's conversation regarding mental health is incomplete without discussing spiritual wellness as a contributor to overall human wellness," said John Dye, executive director at Skylight. "The link between spiritual practice and mental wellness for Gen Z and young Millennials is just now beginning to be understood, and we are grateful that they are benefiting from our service. We are committed to providing data-backed tools and practices to help our users find the peace that only comes by connecting with a higher power."

Skylight's study delves into the profound connection between spiritual engagement and overall mental wellness. The research findings shed light on how spiritual practices such as meditation, yoga, prayer, affirmations and mantra chanting may be a promising tool to managing stress and anxiety. This novel research holds promise for individuals seeking alternative approaches to bolster their mental resilience and overall quality of life.

"Our study illustrates the promise of using digital approaches to address spiritual and mental health among GenZennials," said Jen Huberty, Ph.D., chief science officer for Skylight. "GenZennials live in a digital world, which is associated with negative mental health symptoms. Apps like Skylight can leverage digital approaches to deliver spiritual self-care practices that may help Gen Z and young Millennials improve their mental health and overall well-being.

Skylight is part of the Radiant Foundation, an organization with a mission to cultivate a more personal, positive place for faith within modern society. The Well Being Forum in London will also feature keynote presentations from Gallup and others. For more information regarding the Well Being Forum, visit: https://worldin2050.diplomaticourier.com/globalsummitsforums/wellbeing-forum-2023-human-wellbeing-in-the-age-of-ai/.

About Skylight

An initiative of The Radiant Foundation, Skylight leverages technology to help young adults make God-centered spirituality a part of their lives. In just a few minutes a day, Skylight opens a path for young people – from any faith tradition – to access the love and peace that a relationship with a higher power offers. For more information, visit skylight.org.

SOURCE Skylight.org