Skylar Lyralen Kaye: Award-Winning Writer Releases Memoir Bachelorx Exploring Queer Dating Through Multiple Inner Voices

A 60something nonbinary plural person abruptly leaves their 35 year sexless marriage to date online, bringing along all their very vocal personalities.

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Releasing on April 1 st and available for pre-order, Bachelorx is a bold memoir by award-winning writer, filmmaker, performer Skylar Lyralen Kaye (fae/they), exploring love, dating, and identity from the perspective of someone whose inner life has multiple voices.

Bachelorx follows Kaye, depicted through the protagonist Orpheus, newly single after a decades-long marriage, as they explore contemporary online dating later in life, searching for their Eurydice. Distinctively, Orpheus is multiple - meaning they experience themselves as having more than one inner voice - the memoir allows those voices to speak directly as they navigate intimacy, disappointment, and desire.

Rather than presenting this multiplicity as a problem, Bachelorx treats it as an empowering reality. The book draws on ideas popularised by psychologist Dr. Richard Schwartz, founder of Internal Family Systems Therapy, which understands the inner life as made up of different parts that develop over time in response to life experience. In this view, inner voices are not flaws, but fulfil a purpose, such as care, protection, and survival.

Dr. Richard Schwartz, PhD, author of You Are the One You've Been Waiting For, praises the memoir's range:

'Some memoirs are compelling because of the writer's absorbing story and unique style. In others you learn intriguing things about a life different from yours. With still others, the writer offers a courageous window into how their internal family members interact and interface with the external world. In Kaye's funny and poignant book, you get all those things and more!'

While rooted in Kaye's experience as nonbinary, Bachelorx speaks to a wide readership. The memoir moves through relationships, consent, and mental health, exploring a journey to live authentically when cultural expectations leave little room for complexity.

Early readers describe Bachelorx as deeply relatable. Charity Feb calls it 'funny, inclusive, heartbreaking, and hopeful,' while journalist Rachel Swift praises its 'humor, intelligence, and rare narrative momentum.'

Written with warming clarity, Bachelorx avoids academic language and self-help clichés. It foregrounds chosen family, and queer life while remaining accessible to anyone interested in contemporary relationships.

When conversations about identity and mental health are often polarised, Bachelorx offers a grounded, human story that shows complexity is not a failure, but a meaningful part of living.

