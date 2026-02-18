Skydrops Secures £20 Million Investment Commitment from GEM

THE FUTURE OF WATER IS IN THE AIR

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydrops Sustainable Water Technologies QFZ LLC ("Skydrops"), a Qatar-based cleantech company building sustainable, industrial-scale water infrastructure sourced from the air, has secured a £20 million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), a $3.4 billion private equity and alternative investment group.

Skydrops designs, deploys, and operates decentralized atmospheric water generation plants that capture humidity from the air and convert it into clean, mineralized drinking water at the point of demand, supporting resilient, scalable water production for commercial, institutional, and community use.

Under the agreement, Skydrops will have access to up to £20 million over a 36-month period following its public listing, supporting expansion of its production facilities, technology integration, and global distribution.

"The investment from GEM strengthens our ability to scale globally and reinforces confidence in our mission to deliver sustainable water solutions," said Rhana S. Kurdi, Founder and CEO of Skydrops.

Rhana is leading Skydrops' preparations for its upcoming London Stock Exchange listing and its expansion across the GCC, North America, and Asia.

At the core of the company's innovation is its partnership with Tsunami Products a U.S.-based company specializing in patented AWG systems. Tsunami's technology condenses atmospheric moisture and purifies it through multi-stage filtration and mineralization, providing a renewable and scalable water solution for regions facing scarcity.

Founded in Ras Bufontas Free Zone in Qatar in December 2022, Skydrops operates the region's first atmospheric water generation (AWG) plant, producing clean, mineralized drinking water by capturing humidity from the sky. Its system eliminates the environmental impact of desalination while introducing the GCC's first premium reusable water packaging solution.

The company is rapidly growing across retail, hospitality, corporate, and institutional channels, offering premium atmospheric water "crafted from the sky" for a more sustainable future.

As a company established within Qatar's free zones, Skydrops benefits from a pro-investment environment that fosters innovation, clean technology, and advanced manufacturing.

Qatar's free zones provide unmatched logistical advantages and full foreign ownership for global enterprises expanding from Qatar.

About GEM

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion private equity and alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 590 transactions in 70 countries. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to small-mid cap management buyouts, private investments in public equities, and select venture investments.

