SkyDrive Unveils Ultra-compact Emission-free Flying Vehicle at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS and TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES (R) 2022 (Jan. 5-7), SkyDrive -- a Tokyo-based aero tech startup -- unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, that had completed testing for piloted flight. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.

People from around the world taking the pilot seat of full-scale SD-03: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202112235440?p=images

SkyDrive's flying car is designed to vertically take off and land with superb stability and this emission-free electric vehicle enables fast and safe door-to-door transportation anywhere, including uses for emergency rescue. Model SD-05 is currently under development and eyed as an air taxi for World Expo 2025 in Osaka. SkyDrive recently advanced toward commercialization with the Japanese transportation ministry's acceptance of its type certificate application for SD-05 -- a major milestone that no other flying vehicle developers have reached in Japan.

"The SD-03 model is the culmination of our expertise in drone technologies and aerodynamic engineering. What we want to see in the future is that SkyDrive's emission-free vehicles take off from and land in your parking lot and helipads atop buildings, making door-to-door air travel a realistic choice of daily urban transportation," SkyDrive Chief Operating Officer Takehiro Sato said. "We are working harder and faster than ever to make this once-in-a-century mobility revolution a reality."

SkyDrive exhibits:

Jan. 3: SD-03 miniature model at CES Unveiled (Mandalay Bay Level 2)

Jan. 5-7: Full-scale SD-03 for people to climb aboard at J-Startup Pavilion (Eureka Park)

Photos and videos at CES 2022:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NJFPIV95KVElPoARKOFnzP3LgUJuFvA_

SD-03 Specifications:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202112235440-O1-HHlFPWv4.pdf

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive was established in July 2018 with the mission of "Leading a once-in-a-century mobility revolution." Since then, it has been furthering its development of flying cars and cargo drones and working in partnership with others to promote the shared vision of a future world where people can use air mobility as a means of transportation in their daily lives.

About CES

CES is one of the world's largest technology trade shows that takes place annually in Las Vegas. CES 2021 made history by bringing together more than 2,000 companies, including 700 startups online -- a scale unheard of for all-digital events. CES will return to Las Vegas in 2022 while also holding digital exhibitions. At CES 2020 held prior to the new coronavirus pandemic, 4,600 companies showcased 20,000 new products and services.

SOURCE SkyDrive Inc.