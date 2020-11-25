Sky Medical Technology Ltd named Most Innovative MedTech Company 2020

This year more than ever, following the COVID-19 outbreak, the awards organisers were keen to celebrate those companies that are committed to creating innovations that can revolutionise their sectors and make a real difference in the battle against the pandemic.

Bernard Ross, Founder and CEO of Sky Medical Technology, said: "It's wonderful to be recognised for innovation, through the impact that our technology, the geko™ device, is having in the treatment of a range of medical conditions. As we continue to face down this COVID-19 health crisis, it's essential that clinicians across the health and life sciences sector can turn to medical device innovation to overcome these challenges.

"We aim to be innovative in every area of our business from our leading product, the geko™ device, to our manufacturing processes, our route to market via global distributors and partnerships with clinicians across the globe. We'd like to thank the International Life Sciences Award for recognising our innovation in the sector."

About the geko™ device

NICE guidance (MTG19) recommends use of the geko™ device for VTE prophylaxis in all hospital patients where standard prophylaxis treatments are impractical or contraindicated. The geko™ is a neuromuscular electrostimulation device which prevents blood stasis in the deep veins of the calf by activation of foot and calf muscle pumps via stimulation of the common peroneal nerve. Weighing just 10g, silent in operation and with no wires or leads, the battery powered geko™ is a daily disposable device that is self-adhesive and comfortable to wear. www.gekodevices.com

About Firstkind and Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko™ device. Sky's products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each clinical area. Clinical areas of focus include life threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling after orthopaedic surgery and vascular conditions related to wound healing. The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.skymedtech.com

