Sky Labs Launches their support of the American Heart Association's 'Established Investigator Award for Clinical Hypertension'

SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs announced on 12th that it is supporting the Established Investigator Award for Clinical Hypertension' developed by the American Heart Association (the Association).

This support follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Association last September. It is expected to significantly support the advancement of hypertension research globally.

Sky Labs will provide support for the Established Investigator Award for Clinical Hypertension which will provide funding to a total of three outstanding researchers who have achieved exceptional research accomplishments in the field of hypertension from 2026 to 2028.

During this period, Sky Labs will provide approximately $90,000 in total funding to the Association. This amount includes the annual honorariums for the selected investigators as well as all program-related costs required to support the operation of the awards.

Eligibility requires membership of the Association's Scientific Council on Hypertension.

Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs, stated, "We are deeply honored to look forward to and contribute to world-class hypertension research outcomes through our support for the American Heart Association. We will intensify clinical research to validate the effectiveness of blood pressure management solutions while also dedicating efforts to research and development to support these initiatives."

Sky Labs is an AI healthcare company providing innovative chronic disease management solutions through 'CART,' the world's first medical-grade ring-type wearable blood pressure monitor.

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a healthcare company that develops and operates "CART", a ring-type medical device and platform for monitoring chronic disease patients. Since the first CART was developed in 2020 for atrial fibrillation monitoring using cardiac signals from optical sensors, the company has expanded its capabilities. In 2023, Sky Labs received medical device approval for "CART BP pro," a ring-type monitor designed for 24-hour blood pressure measurement. In 2024, CART BP pro was recognized by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) under the existing medical procedure of '24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring' (reimbursement code 'E6547'), and is currently being prescribed in hospitals and clinics across Korea. Furthermore, in September 2025, the company launched "CART BP," a consumer-grade ring-type blood pressure monitor, which is available through its official online store and various other online channels.

