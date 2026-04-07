Skoll Foundation Announces South Africa's SmartStart as a 2026 Skoll Award for Social Innovation Recipient

With an innovative social franchise model, SmartStart is providing early childhood education for South Africa's children—and economic opportunity for communities

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Skoll Foundation announced SmartStart as one of the three organizations that will receive the 2026 Skoll Award for Social Innovation. The $2 million award provides unrestricted support to nonprofit organizations with a proven track record of advancing transformational social change on intractable global issues.

High-quality early childhood care and education boosts child outcomes, creates new jobs and enables parents to work. Yet in South Africa, over one million 3- to 5-year-olds don’t have access, perpetuating the economic exclusion of poor communities. SmartStart’s model enables underemployed community members to convert their homes and community spaces into licensed early learning enterprises for excluded children. Speed Speed

Through innovative public-private partnerships, thoughtful community integration, and systems-level thinking, the 2026 award winners are driving measurable progress on child health in Pakistan, early learning and development in South Africa, and civic technology and public benefits access in India. Together, these remarkable organizations are advancing a sustainable world of peace and prosperity for all.

The Foundation will present the awards and celebrate the leaders of each recipient organization during the 23rd annual Skoll World Forum, held April 21–24 in Oxford, U.K. and online. The Awards Ceremony will take place Thursday, April 23, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. BST at the New Theatre in Oxford and via livestream. Click here to register to attend the Forum online, or email press@skoll.org to request a press pass to attend the Forum in person.

"This recognition strengthens our resolve to tackle poverty at its roots, because there is no way we can put up a fight against poverty without working on the system as a whole," said CEO Grace Matlhape. "Early childhood development is one of the most powerful levers we have to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty, and this award helps us deepen and scale that work. The recognition truly belongs to the thousands of women in the SmartStart network and to our implementation partners, whose hard work and commitment are changing children's lives every day."

"This year's winners of the Skoll Award for Social Innovation prove that when bold, creative leaders set their sights on a problem, their resolve and commitment lead to global systems change. Through innovative partnerships with affected communities and cross-sector collaboration, they are driving impact and lasting change in the fields of health, education, and public benefits," said Marla Blow, CEO & President of the Skoll Foundation. "Even in the face of profound shocks to the social impact space, these organizations are not simply maintaining their impact; they are increasing it exponentially. We hope their stories will inspire other social entrepreneurs to continue their pursuit of transformational change."

More details about SmartStart:

High-quality early childhood care and education boosts child outcomes, creates new jobs and enables parents to work. Yet in South Africa, over one million 3- to 5-year-olds don't have access, perpetuating the economic exclusion of poor communities. SmartStart's model enables underemployed community members to convert their homes and community spaces into licensed early learning enterprises for excluded children. By combining training, materials, coaching, compliance support and peer networks, SmartStart's social franchise model makes quality early learning affordable, accessible and community-owned. At the same time, the model unlocks stable, dignified livelihood opportunities for thousands of microentrepreneurs. Through deep collaboration with government and other partners, SmartStart has grown into South Africa's leading early learning network, with 15,000 programs currently reaching 160,000 children per week. The organization is now building the systems, capabilities and partnership to grow its impact beyond its direct delivery footprint and reach 1 million children by 2030.

About the Skoll Foundation: The Skoll Foundation catalyzes transformational social change by investing in, connecting and championing social entrepreneurs and other innovators who support them who are advancing bold, systemic solutions to the world's most pressing problems. In 2025, the Skoll Foundation directed nearly 80 percent of its funding in support of global social entrepreneurship, with 55 percent directly reaching its community of Skoll Awardees and other social entrepreneurs.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvf3Q3_IUo8

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950244/skoll_logo_Logo.jpg