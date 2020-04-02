Skoll Foundation Announces 2020 Awards for Social Entrepreneurship

PALO ALTO, California, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skoll Foundation has announced the five winners of the 2020 Skoll Awards for Social Entrepreneurship.

"The Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship shines a light on emerging leaders who fearlessly work in their own way to create a more sustainable, peaceful, and prosperous world for all," said Jeff Skoll, founder and chairman of the Skoll Foundation. "The current COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of this type of solutions-oriented global leadership, and of our common humanity."

Awardee organizations receive $1.5 million in core support investments to scale their work and increase their impact. Social entrepreneurs also gain leverage through their long-term participation in a global community of visionary leaders and innovators.

"These extraordinary leaders are working to solve some of the world's most pressing problems. They are bringing new and innovative solutions into healthcare, climate and transportation, corruption, violence prevention, and democracy," said Don Gips, CEO of the Skoll Foundation. "Each social entrepreneur brings a distinct approach, yet all are working toward a shared vision of a more just and sustainable world."

The Skoll Awards distinguish transformative leaders whose organizations disrupt the status quo, drive sustainable large-scale change, and are poised to create even greater impact.

Each of the 2020 Awardees leads an organization that shows great promise of outsized impact:

ARMMAN: Dr. Aparna Hegde

ARMMAN leverages technology to expand information access and promote health-seeking behavior for pregnant women, mothers, and children along with training health care providers to improve health service delivery.

Center for Tech and Civic Life: Tiana Epps-Johnson, Donny Bridges, and Whitney May

Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) provides free and low-cost trainings and implementation tools for local election administrators to help modernize the process and better engage with voters—its trainings and professional development reach more election officials than any other organization.

Glasswing International: Celina de Sola and Ken Baker

Glasswing International leverages existing community resources—like schools and hospitals—to enable healing and interrupt cycles of violence. Its primary scaling unit is their Community Schools approach, which integrates evidence-based after-school programs focused on life skills development, and non-clinical, community mental health interventions at public schools located in stigmatized and marginalized communities.

The International Council on Clean Transportation: Drew Kodjak

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) provides first-rate, unbiased research and analysis to government officials and relevant stakeholders to improve the environmental performance and energy efficiency of road, marine, and air transportation. To accelerate adoption and implementation of policies, the ICCT provides technical support and analysis, up-to-date information, and access to a global network of expertise and experience.

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is reinventing investigative journalism for the 21st century as a public good. While upholding and instilling the highest journalistic ethics and editorial standards, it develops and deploys cutting-edge tech tools to enable collaborative, secure, data-driven investigations.

