SkinPen® Precision Now Under Direct Management in the United Kingdom and Ireland

DALLAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., is delighted to announce that SkinPen Precision, the first microneedling device cleared by the FDA and the gold standard for skin remodeling technology, now has a direct presence in the UK and Ireland.

The market arrival of Crown Aesthetics (formerly known as Bellus Medical) is a significant organizational investment that confirms Crown's commitment to its customers and patients. Well-known for its dedication to excellence, Crown's investment ensures a best-in-class level of service that SkinPen Precision customers and patients have come to expect across the globe.

"By directly supporting our SkinPen customers, we will help them grow their practices by driving patient demand," said Andy Moulton, Vice President of Sales, International for Crown Aesthetics. "They will now receive the superior level of training, education, and customer service they deserve."

Launched in 2013 and backed by over 90 validation studies*, SkinPen Precision is a superior US engineered and manufactured skin remodeling device. SkinPen's CE intended use includes treatment to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults aged 22 years or older and to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck. SkinPen also treats pigmentation conditions (Dyschromia) including Melasma, Vitiligo, and Solar Lentigines (sun/age spots). SkinPen Precision is a Class IIa medical device that works by creating controlled micro-injuries to stimulate the body's natural wound-healing response and remodel scar tissue. The award-winning SkinPen has a superior safety profile and is clinically proven effective on all Fitzpatrick skin types. Patients experience minimal cellular damage and little to no downtime.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®; and the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen™ Advantage – act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

* Crown Aesthetics data on file.

