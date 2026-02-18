Skingevity Launches as New UK Medical Aesthetics Clinic Group with Acquisition of Three Leading Practices

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skingevity today announces its launch as a newly formed medical aesthetics group, with the acquisition of three leading clinics in the UK.

Skingevity Founders, Enrico Ghio & Andrea Agnolio

Founded by Andrea Agnolio, former Principal at The Boston Consulting Group, and Enrico Ghio, former Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, Skingevity partners with leading doctors and clinics that share a commitment to clinical excellence and customer service. Each clinic continues to operate under its existing name, leadership and clinical approach, with continuity of care remaining unchanged for patients. Skingevity provides the infrastructure, governance, and operational backbone that supports practitioners on their day to day - freeing them from administrative burdens so they can concentrate on what matters most: their clients.

Skingevity's central operating team works directly with clinics to drive operational excellence and growth. Additionally, Skingevity is backed by prominent private investors and executives that bring best-in-class capabilities that the group draws on to execute its strategy.

Headquartered in London, Skingevity has a UK-first strategy with clear international ambitions and launches with three founding clinics. Dr Joney De Souza Skin and Laser Clinic (Marylebone, London), led by its namesake doctor, is renowned for its "less is more" approach to aesthetics, delivering refined, natural results shaped over 20 years of practice. MediZen (Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham), founded in 1999 and led by Dr. David Eccleston, is one of the UK's longest-established aesthetic clinics, defined by nearly three decades of expertise and a strong focus on safety, education, and clinical excellence. Cannelle Skin Clinic (Summertown, Oxford) brings over 20 years of trusted client relationships and is now led by rising talent Dr. Mattia Parducci, bringing together heritage care and modern aesthetics.

At the patient level, Skingevity ensures the highest standards of care and patient experience across clinics, while preserving the personal doctor–patient relationships that sit at the heart of high-quality medical aesthetics. This allows patients to navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving sector, combining the personalised experience of boutique clinics with the reassurance, consistency and long-term care of a professionally governed medical aesthetics group.

As part of Skingevity's launch, Dr. David Eccleston joins the group as Chief Medical Officer. In his role, he will shape a shared approach to governance, education and professional development, supporting best practices across all clinics while empowering local clinical leadership.

Andrea Agnolio, Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Skingevity, said:

"Skingevity was created to support outstanding clinics without compromising what makes them exceptional. In a sector that is becoming increasingly complex and regulated, we believe doctors need institutional support without losing clinical independence."

Enrico Ghio, Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Skingevity, added:

"Our focus is long-term value based on patient trust. We are building a group where decisions are driven by medical excellence, clinical outcomes, and responsible governance - ensuring sustainable, high-quality growth."

Skingevity welcomes outreach by established clinics and individual doctors who share the same outlook on clinical standards and long-term outcomes, and who are seeking an operating model that strengthens their practice development while preserving clinical leadership.

Notes to editors

About the Founders

Skingevity was founded by Andrea Agnolio and Enrico Ghio, who bring expertise across strategy, operations and corporate finance. Andrea Agnolio, Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer, has over a decade of experience in consumer healthcare consulting, having previously been a Principal at The Boston Consulting Group where he advised global medical aesthetics brands on strategy, operational excellence and value creation. Enrico Ghio, Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer, has a decade of experience in corporate finance and strategic transactions across the healthcare, consumer and retail sectors. He previously served as Executive Director in the M&A Investment Banking team at Goldman Sachs, where he advised on and executed complex strategic mandates, including mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and debt financings.

