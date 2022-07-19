Skin Grafting Market Size Worth USD 6.99 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Grafting Market is expected to reach US$ ~6.99 billion by 2030. Skin grafting emerges as a promising option for skin injuries and boosts the market at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth Plus Reports.

Skin grafting is a surgical procedure to replace the injured or damaged skin with the healthy skin for better appearance and quick recovery. This technique is used on various skin wounds/injuries such as deep burns, skin cancer, reconstructive surgeries, and restoration from skin diseases. Skin grafting procedure helps to improve the appearance and also enhance and restore the function of the damaged area.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 4.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 6.99 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 6.9 % from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Product, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Driver

Increasing prevalence of burn injuries, rising skin problems such as necrotizing fasciitis and also the growing skin cancer cases across the globe contribute to the growth of the skin grafting maket. Furthermore, growing adoption of technology and the rising application areas of skin grafting also improves the maket growth globally. Moreover, the rising government support for providing treatment to patients suffering from burns manyalso contributesto the growth of this marketglobally. However, complexity in the surgical process of skin grafting, and cost associated with the procedure are expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The global skin grafting market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Grafts Type, Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global skin grafting market has been segmented into five categories, viz.

Burns

surgical wounds

traumatic wounds

chronic wounds

others

The surgical wounds segment holds the largest share in this market. This growth can be owed rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to growing aged population and poor lifestyle. Thus, increasing chronic diseases boosts the surgical intervention and these procedures can cause the scare/surgical wounds, thereby fueling the skin grafting market. Furthermore, the growing rate of burn incidences, pressure & diabetic ulcers also gave a boost to the skin grafting market as this procedure helps patients in quick recovery, especially for the patients in the critical conditions.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global skin grafting market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global skin grafting market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). The increasing skin issues such as skin cancer, and pressure ulcer in U.S. attribues to growth of the skin grafting market. Furthermore, the developed healthcare infrastructure and rapid adoption of advanced technology in the skin grafting devices are some of the factors which are beneficial for development of this market. Additionally, high awareness and increasing healthcare infrastructure also contributes to the market growth. The growing tissue transplant surgeries is also expected to be a profitable opportunity for the skin grafting market in the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global skin grafting market are

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra LifeScience

MIMEDX

Smith Nephew

Nouvag AG

Exsurco Medical, Inc

Rudolf Storz GmbH

De Soutter Medical

AVITA Medical

Convatec Inc

Among others

