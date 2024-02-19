Skin Excision Market to Reach $59.14 Billion by 2031 Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancers and Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure | Says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Skin Excision Market, By Type (Electrosurgical Excision Devices, Laser Excision Devices, Blades and Scalpels, curettes and gouges, and Others), By Application (Skin Cancer Excision, Lesion Removal, Wound Debridement, Acne Scar Removal, and Others), By Procedure Type (Brachioplasty, Mastopexy, Rhytidectomy, Panniculectomy, Thigh Lift, Tummy Tuck, Neck Lift, Brow Lift, Breast Reduction, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031. According to the report, the global skin excision market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $29.90 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $59.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2031. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market.

Market Dynamics:

The Skin Excision market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of skin disorders worldwide. Skin disorders such as skin cancer, melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma are becoming increasingly common, leading to a rise in the demand for skin excision procedures. The growing awareness regarding the early detection and treatment of skin disorders, coupled with advancements in surgical techniques, is also contributing to market growth.

Global Skin Excision Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $29.90 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $59.14 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Procedure Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • Risk of infections associated with skin excision surgery • High cost of skin excision procedures Growth Drivers • Increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures • Availability of advanced devices for skin excision • Rising incidence of skin cancer • Increasing government initiatives

Additionally, the rising geriatric population, which is more prone to skin disorders, is boosting the demand for skin excision procedures. Moreover, the growing emphasis on cosmetic procedures and the desire for flawless skin are driving the market growth. Technological advancements in dermatology, such as minimally invasive techniques and laser-based treatments, are further propelling the market forward.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Skin Excision market is the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques for skin excision procedures. Minimally invasive procedures offer several advantages such as smaller incisions, reduced scarring, minimal post-operative pain, and faster recovery. These techniques have gained popularity among both patients and healthcare providers, leading to a significant increase in their adoption.

Another trend observed in the market is the rising demand for aesthetic skin excision procedures. With the growing focus on physical appearance and the desire for youthful-looking skin, individuals are opting for skin excision procedures to remove unwanted moles, lesions, and other skin imperfections. Additionally, advancements in cosmetic dermatology have made it possible to achieve natural-looking results, further driving the demand for aesthetic skin excisions.

Market Opportunities:

The skin excision market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer worldwide. Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, with millions of new cases being diagnosed each year. This rising prevalence has created a substantial market opportunity for skin excision procedures, as they are often used for the removal of skin cancer.

Skin excision procedures, such as electrosurgical excision devices and laser excision devices, play a crucial role in the treatment of skin cancer. These procedures effectively remove cancerous cells from the skin, helping to prevent the spread of the disease and improve patient outcomes. As the number of skin cancer cases continues to rise, the demand for skin excision procedures is expected to grow significantly.

In addition to the treatment of skin cancer, skin excision procedures are also commonly used for aesthetic purposes. With the growing focus on aesthetics and beauty enhancement, there is a significant market opportunity for skin excision procedures.

Various skin excision procedures, such as brachioplasty, mastopexy, and tummy tuck, are performed to improve the appearance of specific body parts. These procedures help to remove excess skin and fat, resulting in a more toned and youthful appearance. As people become increasingly conscious of their appearance, the demand for these procedures is expected to rise.

Moreover, advancements in technology have led to the development of minimally invasive skin excision procedures, which offer shorter recovery times and reduced scarring. These factors further contribute to the market growth opportunities in the aesthetics and beauty enhancement segment.

Recent Developments:

In April 2023, 3M declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was approved the company's 3M veraflo theraphy, which includes 3M V.A.C. and 3M veraflo cleanse choice complete dressing.

In January 2023, Convatec announced the introduction of ConvaFoam, in United States with the goal of meeting the demands of medical professional and their patients.

Key Takeaways:

The Skin Excision Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and the growing focus on aesthetics and beauty enhancement.

On the basis of type, the electrosurgical excision devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to the widespread adoption of these devices in skin excision procedures, as they offer precise and efficient removal of tissue.

In terms of application, the skin cancer excision segment is expected to dominate the market. The rising prevalence of skin cancer globally is driving the demand for skin excision procedures for the removal of cancerous cells.

By procedure type, brachioplasty is expected to be the dominating segment. The increasing emphasis on fitness and toned arms has led to the growing popularity of brachioplasty procedures.

Hospitals are expected to hold a dominant position among end users. This is attributed to the availability of advanced infrastructure and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals in hospital settings.

North America is expected to dominate the market in terms of region. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of skin cancer in the region and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities.

Key players operating in the skin excision market include Ethicon Inc, Richard Wolf GMBH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Medtronic. These companies have a strong presence in the market and focus on continuous product innovation to maintain their market position.

In conclusion, the skin excision market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities due to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and the growing focus on aesthetics and beauty enhancement. This presents a wide range of opportunities for key players in the market to develop innovative solutions and expand their presence globally.

Read complete market research report, "Global Skin Excision Market, By Type, By Application, By Procedure Type, By End User, and By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Skin Excision Market, By Type:

Electrosurgical Excision Devices

Laser Excision Devices

Blades and Scalpels

Curettes and Gouges

Others

Global Skin Excision Market, By Application:

Skin Cancer Excision

Lesion Removal

Wound Debridement

Acne Scar Removal

Others

Global Skin Excision Market, By Procedure Type:

Brachioplasty

Mastopexy

Rhytidectomy

Panniculectomy

Thigh Lift

Tummy Tuck

Neck Lift

Brow Lift

Breast Reduction

Others

Global Skin Excision Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Skin Excision Market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

