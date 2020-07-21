Skin Care Products Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 194,961 Million by 2024 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The skincare industry has seen a shift from the demand of older consumers to an increasingly younger customer base. People are continuing to use skincare in a bid to postpone the signs of aging at an increasingly young age.

The Global Skin Care Products Market generated revenue of USD 136,304 Million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach USD 194,961 Million by 2024.

Growing awareness about the benefits of using personal care items has resulted in increased demand over the past couple of years. This has also boosted the demand for natural and organic skincare products and has made it a major sector in the cosmetics and wellness industry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET SIZE

The major factors that are expected to drive the Global Skin Care Products Market size include shifts in lifestyle habits in developing countries due to rapid urbanization, increased awareness of advanced skincare products, and new product innovation

The expanding e-commerce sector is expected to fuel the growth of Skin Care Products Market size.

It is also expected that a change in consumer preference for natural and organic goods coupled with the growing use of environmentally friendly products would drive the growth of the Skin Care Products Market size. Organic product manufacturers spend more time, energy, and resources researching and developing natural products, which has led to green chemistry and green sector development.

Another critical factor increasing the Skin Care Products Market size is the increased use of sunblock, anti-tan, and anti-aging creams.

SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET SHARE

Skin brightening creams segment possesses high market attractiveness, as this range contains products for men too. Anti-aging creams and sun care creams have high potential in Asia-Pacific due to an aging population growth relative to developed countries.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2016. This dominance of Asia Pacific is due to the growing awareness about various skincare products and the increase in disposable income of the urban population.

LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increased awareness of advanced skincare products and increased spending on wellness is expected to drive the Skin Care Products Market size in this region.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

TOP COMPANIES IN THE SKINCARE PRODUCTS MARKET

The Skin Care Products Market is highly competitive, and large multinational companies dominate it. Nonetheless, numerous smaller companies have gained a share in this market over the past few years due to the growing consumer interest in natural beauty products, particularly in Europe and North America.

Companies are continuing to sell customer-oriented products, focusing on producing environmentally sustainable goods made either locally or using ingredients obtained locally.

The major international players-L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever-have developed expansion strategies to capture the skincare market in the continent.

The key companies operating in the global skincare products market are

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC

Avon Products Inc.

L'Oréal S.A.

Kao Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Company

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble Co.

SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Face Cream

Skin Brightening Cream

Anti-Aging Cream

Sun Protection

Body Lotion

Mass Market Body Care Lotion

Premium Body Care Lotion.

