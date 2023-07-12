Skin Booster Market Will Touch USD 2,304 Million Value by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global skin booster market is projected to be worth USD 2,304 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence.



In the past few years, the concerns about the looks and wellbeing of the skin have increased significantly among individuals. This is advancing the usage of skin boosters among both genders. Additionally, the growing per capita income is driving people toward advanced aesthetic procedures.

Rising Elderly Populace Boosts Demand for Skin Boosters

Worldwide, the elderly populace is playing an important role in boosting the requirement for aesthetic treatments. The reduction of fibrous tissue and the loss of the network of glands and blood vessels in the skin's layers are the main signs of aging.

This results in sagging, pigmentary alteration, wrinkles, and dryness. To overcome such problems, dermal injectables are utilized to refresh and tighten the skin.

Mesotherapy Remains More-Popular Therapy

Mesotherapy involves the injection of enzymes, vitamins, hormones, and other skin-boosting agents into the mesoderm, which leads to fat reduction and skin tightening. The process utilizes thin needles to administer a range of fluids to advance blood circulation and cure skin damage that results from inflammation.

The method is a better substitute for micro-needling because the former method, which uses a single needle, leads to a deeper of the curative agents into the skin. On the other hand, in micro-needling, numerous needles are utilized to pierce the skin, the agents reach negligible depths inside the dermis, and wounds need to be formed to repair and rejuvenate the skin.

Growing Acceptance of Cosmetic Surgeries Drives Industry

In 2022, the female category dominated the market, and it is projected to experience the same trend throughout the forecast period. Females have a tendency to lose collagen quicker than men because of the higher concentration of this substance in men. Moreover, above 90% of the aesthetic procedures throughout the world are performed on women.

Skin Booster Treatment Volume Is Highest in North America

In 2022, North America had the largest market share, of approximately 40%. This can be credited to people's changing perception of the association between attractiveness and wellbeing and the rising occurrence of age-associated skin damage in the continent.

Rough, brown patches, sagging skin, and other skin issues are often seen in older individuals. Such skin issues impact more than 50 million people in the U.S. yearly.

Moreover, the average disposable income of the U.S. is higher than most countries, which enables people to avail of such treatments, which are still considered a luxury in emerging economies.

