SKF to publish Q4 report on 31 January

News provided by

SKF

16 Jan, 2025, 07:19 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q4 results for 2024 on 31 January at approximately 07:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/675823f083fc4b000e12bc0e/pakvt
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Carina van den Berg, CFO (Acting), after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com 

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: sophie.arnius@skf.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q4-report-on-31-january,c4092005

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4092005/3207354.pdf

20250116 SKF to publish Q4 report on 31 January

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-goteborg-2021-4709-jpeg-fullresolution---copy,c3368345

SKF Göteborg 2021 4709 jpeg fullresolution - Copy

Also from this source

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following. As...

SKF empowers customers with AI enabled tool for addressing technical queries

SKF has launched a generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) enabled tool named SKF Product assistant to assist customers with accessing the right...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics