SKF to publish Q3 report on 29 October

SKF

10 Oct, 2025, 06:21 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q3 results for 2025 on 29 October at approximately 07:30 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/68c40e612728d2001df6538b/jnxer 
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://www.skf.com/group/investors/financials/quarterly-reports?page=1

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
    (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

