SKF to Publish Half-year Results on 17 July
27 Jun, 2019, 09:27 BST
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its half-year results for 2019 on 17 July 2019 at approximately 8:00 (CET).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a conference call, which will be held in English, at 9:00 (CET).
To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:
International: +44(0)2071-928000
Sweden: +46(0)8-5069-2180
United States: +1-631-510-7495
The conference ID for the call is either SKF or 3588786
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/en/result-centre
Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46 725 776576.
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, +46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-half-year-results-on-17-july,c2851290
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE SKF
Share this article