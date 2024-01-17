SKF to publish full-year results on 31 January

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its full-year results for 2023 on 31 January 2024 at approximately 07:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).  

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/659d1b8d9608da12002f8d22/lape

Sweden                                +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International                 +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode:                            027223

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com 

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com 

