SKF to Publish First Quarter Results on 23 April
09 Apr, 2020, 14:20 BST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its first quarter results at approximately 07:00 (CEST) on 23 April 2020. As of this quarter, SKF will report adjusted operating profit and operating margin at Group and customer segment level (Industrial and Automotive). To make historical comparisons easier, figures from 2018 and 2019 will be published on the Group's IR website no later than 14 April.
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a conference call, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).
To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following details:
International: +44 (0) 2071-928338
Sweden: +46 (0) 8-5661-8467
United States: +1-646-741-3167
The conference ID for the call is 2975346. Please note that entering this conference ID will be needed to participate in the conference call.
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46-725-77-65-76.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337 2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-first-quarter-results-on-23-april,c3085309
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE SKF
Share this article