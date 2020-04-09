GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its first quarter results at approximately 07:00 (CEST) on 23 April 2020. As of this quarter, SKF will report adjusted operating profit and operating margin at Group and customer segment level (Industrial and Automotive). To make historical comparisons easier, figures from 2018 and 2019 will be published on the Group's IR website no later than 14 April.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a conference call, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).

To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following details:

International: +44 (0) 2071-928338

Sweden: +46 (0) 8-5661-8467

United States: +1-646-741-3167

The conference ID for the call is 2975346. Please note that entering this conference ID will be needed to participate in the conference call.

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46-725-77-65-76.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337 2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-first-quarter-results-on-23-april,c3085309

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE SKF