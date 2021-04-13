SKF's first quarter results to be published on 22 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2021 on 22 April 2021 at approximately 08:45 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a Webcast, with the opportunity to ask questions via the chat function, at 10:00 (CET).

To join the Webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/606f1e9d8c549514003fe8dd/bvcd

Sweden                                +46 10 884 8016
UK / International                  +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode:                             895705

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

