SKF confirms closure of Luton factory

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a consultation process with employees and union representatives, SKF confirms the proposed closure of its factory in Luton, UK. The proposal was made in May 2023 as part of a consolidation of the Group's spherical roller bearing manufacturing to secure the long-term competitiveness on the European markets.

The Luton factory employs approximately 300 people and will be closed for production by the end of 2024 in a staged process.

David Johansson, President, Industrial Region Europe Middle East and Africa, says: "Following a comprehensive consultation process, the parties have confirmed that no viable alternative to closing the Luton factory has been found. As we move forward, we are committed to ensuring full support and assistance is provided to all those affected. On behalf of the full management team of SKF, I want to thank all our employees in Luton for their many years of commitment and dedication."

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

Previous press release:

31 May 2023: "SKF consolidates manufacturing in Europe, proposes to close factory in Luton" [link to news item]

