SKF announces changes to Group Management

News provided by

SKF

03 Sep, 2024, 08:24 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the appointment of Susanne Larsson as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SKF Group. Susanne will join SKF, at the latest, in the beginning of March 2025. This follows the previous announcement that Niclas Rosenlew, the current CFO, will leave SKF in the beginning of 2025.

Susanne has experience from similar positions in global companies including the medical device company Mölnlycke Health Care and the security company Gunnebo. Previously, she has also held various senior positions within SKF.

"I'm happy to welcome Susanne back to SKF and look forward to working together. She will play a key role in our exciting journey forward," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

Susanne has led many financial and strategic change management initiatives and will provide valuable contribution to the ongoing transformation of SKF.

"I am excited to return to SKF and to contribute to the strategy execution, drive financial performance and further develop SKF's decentralized organizational structure," says Susanne Larsson.

Aktiebolaget SKF 
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com 

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com 

