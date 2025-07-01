Skarbek announces leadership transition with Toni Marshall and Tanguy Pellen appointed Managing Partners

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skarbek, the international strategy execution consultancy, announces that its founder and CEO, Paul Heugh, will hand over day-to-day leadership. Subsequently, Skarbek is proud to appoint Toni Marshall and Tanguy Pellen as Managing Partners to lead the Company's next chapter of growth. Both Marshall and Pellen join the board of Directors, following a year long planned transition.

Founded in 2012, Skarbek has built an outstanding reputation for excellence in Strategy Execution, partnering with global clients to turn bold strategies into tangible outcomes enabling the Company to grow sustainably.

As Skarbek marks this new chapter, the transition reflects an evolution in its journey – from founder-led to partner-led – designed to strengthen and scale its impact while staying true to the values that have defined it from the beginning.

Marshall joined Skarbek from Reckitt, where she held senior global strategic and operational roles across Consumer Health and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). She is recognised for driving growth, orchestrating transformation, and developing high performance teams. Marshall began her career as a Chartered accountant in M&A at EY.

Pellen has been with Skarbek for over five years following an over 20-year career at Procter & Gamble and Coty as a senior R&D leader. He brings deep knowledge of the FMCG sector, industry-leading expertise in Beauty Care, and innovation leadership experience in developed and developing markets, including 10 years in Asia with 7 years in China. He has experience leading and advising companies across industries through strengthening and implementation of strategy, driving innovation and large-scale operational integrations and transformations.

Paul Heugh, founder and former CEO of Skarbek, commented:

"I am delighted to hand over the baton of leadership at Skarbek to two incredibly talented, committed, and proven business leaders who exemplify the ethos of Skarbek. Since founding the business 13 years ago it has been my enormous privilege to work with our terrific team delivering services to our clients and seeing Skarbek grow into an international brand with global reach and impact."

Toni Marshall, Managing Partner and CEO of Skarbek, commented:

"I'm honoured to be stepping into the role of Managing Partner and CEO to help lead the next chapter of the Skarbek journey. Paul has built a truly exceptional and remarkable business, with real purpose and strong values. As we look to the future, I'm excited to continue that legacy – working closely with our talented team and partners to grow our impact in the sectors we focus on, challenge ourselves, and deliver exceptional results for our global clients."

Tanguy Pellen, Managing Partner of Skarbek, commented:

"I am very excited to be leading the next chapter of growth in partnership with Toni Marshall, and the exceptional leaders of Skarbek, and am honoured by the opportunity and trust from Skarbek Founder Paul Heugh. Skarbek is a gem that stands out in the consulting industry, with its "Make it happen" mantra, enabled by its unique expertise-centric model, bringing the best of consulting methodologies to clients together with unmatched industry and functional expertise fundamental to driving meaningful and lasting impact. I can't wait for the continued partnership with our clients, unlocking enablers for growth and leading Skarbek to new heights."

Heugh will remain on the Board of Directors, chaired by Ian Pontefract, and continue supporting the business and leadership team, both as an ambassador and subject matter expert and activist on strategy execution.

Website: https://skarbek.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721464/Skarbek_Logo.jpg