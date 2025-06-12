Skanska renovates university library in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for USD 60M, about SEK 620M

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for the reconstruction of the Walter Clinton Jackson Library in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 60M, about SEK 620M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project includes the renovation of the university's original 1950s 4-story library and a 1970s 9-story tower addition. The project consists of a comprehensive, transformative renovation of approximately 21,700 square meters (234,000-SF) to integrate high technology group studies, central convening spaces and increased capacity for use by individual students. It is envisioned as a nexus of student academic success and transformative research resources.

Construction began in May 2025 and will be completed in late 2027.

