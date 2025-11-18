STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska raises its financial target for Construction to an operating margin of ≥4.0% and reiterates its other financial targets ahead of today's Capital Markets Day in Seattle, USA. During the day Skanska will provide an update of its strategic priorities and the commercial direction for the respective business streams going forward.

"Our financial targets represent ambitious levels for our business streams and for the Group. During the last five years we have improved earnings quality and predictability in our Construction business stream. We have the ambition to continue enhancing the performance and we are now raising the target for the margin. At the same time, we position us for controlled growth. For Project Development we prioritize restoring profitability before we grow the business streams. This is supportive to deliver on our Group targets and providing an attractive total shareholder return," says President and CEO Anders Danielsson.

Group financial targets:

Construction, Operating margin: ≥4.0% (previous: ≥3.5%)

Project Development, Return on capital employed: ≥10% (previous: ≥10%)

Investment Properties, Return on capital employed: ≥6% (previous: ≥6%)

Group, Return on equity: ≥18% (previous: ≥18%)

Group, Adjusted net debt limit: SEK -10 bn (previous: SEK -10 bn)

Group, Pay-out ratio: 40-70% (previous: 40-70%)

The strategy and commercial direction will be presented by the President and CEO Anders Danielsson together with Skanska's Group Leadership Team.

The presentations start at 8 am PST/11 am EST/5 pm CET. To join the Capital Markets Day virtually please click here Skanska CMD 2025. For all information surrounding the day click here. The recorded material will be shared afterwards.

This information is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 am CET on November 18, 2025.

