Skanska constructs standby power generation facility in Newark, New Jersey, USA, for USD 148M, about SEK 1.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with Railroad Construction Company, signed a contract with Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission for the standby power generation facility project in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 148M, about SEK 1.5 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project scope includes the installation of power generation equipment capable of producing 34 megawatts of standby power to support the Newark Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) during utility outages. It is designed for independent standby operation and to ensure a fully functional and permitted facility.

Work commenced in the third quarter of 2025 with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

