Skanska constructs new building on campus in College Station, Texas, USA for USD 165M, about SEK 1.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with The Texas A&M University System, a repeat client, to construct a new Biology Teaching & Research building in College Station, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 165M, about SEK 1.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The new approximately 17,200 square-meter facility is designed to transform life sciences education and research on campus. It will replace several outdated biology buildings with a state-of-the-art environment that supports the next generation of scientific discovery and advances both teaching and research. The center will feature cutting-edge research laboratories, active-learning classrooms, immersive technology spaces, and dedicated collaboration zones to support advanced biological and biomedical research.

The project is slated to begin in spring 2027 and is expected to reach completion in spring 2029.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-new-building-on-campus-in-college-station--texas--usa-for-usd-165m--about-sek-1-5,c4323942

The following files are available for download: