Skanska builds Long Bridge North in Washington D.C., USA, for USD 658M, about SEK 6.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with FlatironDragados, signed a contract with Virginia Passenger Rail Authority for the Long Bridge North project in Washington D.C., USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 658M, about SEK 6.7 billion, in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The approximately 1.6-kilometer (approximately one-mile) rail link will replace the current two-track system and enhance the busy rail corridor from East Potomac Park to Washington, D.C.'s L'Enfant Interlocking with a series of linked, four-track modern rail bridges and replacing the aging two track system. The project's refurbished eastern tracks - which currently serve freight and passenger traffic - will primarily serve CSX Transportation, Inc. (CSXT) freight rail. The newly built western tracks will cater mainly to passenger services provided by Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE).

Construction work will commence in July 2025 with expected completion in December 2030.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492-2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

