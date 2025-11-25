Skanska builds data center in USA worth USD 256M, about SEK 2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to build a new data center in USA. The contract is worth USD 256M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project involves constructing a data center, including the building shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

Construction will begin in first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2027.

