Skanska builds data center in Finland for EUR 95M, about SEK 1.1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a technology company to build a data center facility in Finland. The contract is worth EUR 95M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

Construction, which includes core and shell construction, will start during the fall 2025 and will be completed by the fall in 2026.

