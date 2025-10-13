Skanska builds a residential tower and hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, for USD 175M, about SEK 1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Ridgeline Development Partners for a new residential building and a new hotel building in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The contract is worth USD 175M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project, called The Bend, is a new approximately 50,800 square meter development that will include a 12-story residential tower with 261 units, amenity spaces, and three levels of below-grade parking. The project will also feature a 9-story Moxy Hotel with 188 guest rooms and dedicated amenity areas. Additionally, the development will offer 1,600 square meters of shell retail space, providing opportunities for future shopping and dining.

Site work has begun and is expected to reach completion in September 2027.

