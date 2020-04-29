On World Skal Day, April 28th Skal International decided to go viral with their special Skal Toast and flood Social Media amid to recent COVID-19 lockdowns

TORREMOLINOS, Spain, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skal International Celebrated 86th Skal World Day yesterday on 28th of April 2020. This is a very special Day in Skal History celebrated worldwide in over 100 countries where Skal International has over 14,000 members. This is a special day where Skal members get together at a special venue and do the special Skal Toast. Due to COVID-19 and the worldwide lockdown and travel restrictions this year the celebrations had to be cancelled. However, the circumstances did not stop the Skal members; they decided to go viral and flood the social media with their Skal toast videos #worldskalday.

"On this World Skal Day while we are far away from each other, we are together in sharing the immense challenge, change, sadness and uncertainty," said Peter Morrison, Skal International 2020 World President.

Morrison added, "COVID-19 has been able to grip the world in a way we've not experienced before, but because of our connectedness, the tourism industry's strong ties are what will ensure that we will build our industry again. First and foremost, we will be: Doing Business Amongst Friends."

Skal International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies such as Farman Airlines, KLM y A/B Aerotransport, to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight. Motivated by their experience and the good international friendships that emerged in these trips, a large group of professionals led by Jules Mohr, Florimond Volckaert, Hugo Krafft, Pierre Soulié and Georges Ithier, found the Skål Club in Paris on December 16th 1932. The idea of International friendship between Tourism Professionals grew, and by early 1934 there were already 12 Clubs formed in five countries. It was then that the idea arose to create a partnership, that brings together all the Clubs, with the aim of fostering goodwill and friendship in the Travel and Transport sectors around the world.

The 'Association International des Skål Clubs' (AISC) was established on April 28th 1934 at the Hotel Scribe in Paris, in a General Assembly composed of 21 delegates, representatives of 11 clubs, plus two observers from London, who together elected Executive Committee, under the Chairmanship of Florimond Volckaert.

Skal International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network and promoting destinations

Skal International is an Affiliated Member of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), whose mission is to promote the development of responsible, sustainable and accessible Tourism, and is adhering to the Global Code of Ethics.

