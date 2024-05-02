Skai positioned as Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for AdTech Platforms by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading advertising technology vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading advertising technology vendors. Skai, with its omnichannel advertising platform, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Skai as a 2024 technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global SPARK Matrix™ AdTech Platform 2024 Market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' AdTech Platform market research includes a detailed global market analysis, competitive landscape, and functional capabilities. It aims to provide strategic information for technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and support their growth strategies by evaluating different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Piyush Kumar, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Skai's ad tech platform offers an integrated approach to omnichannel media orchestration. It combines campaign activation and management capabilities with advanced AI-driven insights to help marketers make smarter decisions. The platform is designed to provide marketers with a holistic view of their media across all advertising touchpoints, ensuring that marketers are not just reacting to data, but are proactively leveraging it to make choices that drive results. Skai's industry-first capabilities empower marketers to maximize every channel they're utilizing across every campaign lifecycle, while streamlining operational processes and deepening understanding of consumer behavior and campaign performance. This has positioned Skai as the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Ad Tech Platforms, 2024."

Quote by Skai:

"As walled garden media evolves into a full-funnel, omnichannel approach underpinned by first-party data and AI, it is critical for brands, agencies, and retailers to work with an advertising technology platform that enables decisioning, activation, and optimization solutions across all top performance media channels," said Gil Sadeh, Chief Growth Officer at Skai. "We are thrilled at the acknowledgment of our leading position in this space, and look forward to continuing to drive growth for our customers and partners."

For more information about Skai visit here

About Skai

Skai is an omnichannel advertising platform, uniquely enabling brands and agencies to run data-driven programs across walled garden media. It empowers both media leaders and activation teams to drive impactful results from their advertising program with AI-powered decisioning, activation, and optimization solutions. Its partners include Google, Amazon Ads, Microsoft, Walmart Connect, Apple Search Ads, Instacart, Criteo, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, Meta, and more.

For over a decade, Skai has earned the trust of notable brands such as HP, Doordash, Sony, Philips, and L'Oreal. Renowned for innovation and a values-driven culture, Skai is headquartered in San Francisco and Tel Aviv with eight international locations.

Media Contacts:

Media Contact- skai@5wpr.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:

Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-344-2770

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/skai-positioned-as-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-for-adtech-platforms-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-577

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg