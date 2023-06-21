SK Signet Showcases 400kW V2 Charger and Megawatt Charging System at MOVE London 2023

SK Signets participates in MOVE London 2023, the world's leading sustainable mobility event.

Showcased the 400kW V2 ultra-fast charger, which can be fully charged to 80% in just 15 minutes, and will be mass-produced from July this year.

Also displayed its prototype model of the Megawatt Charging System, which will be commercialized in 2025.

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to the SK Signet booth at MOVE London 2023 will see and hear how SK Signet, the No. 1 provider of ultra-fast charging solutions in the U.S., is advancing sustainable mobility with its ultra-fast charging solutions.

SK Signet MOVE London 2023 Exhibition booth

"As the number of electric vehicle drivers increases, so too will the customer demand for a better charging experience," said Jungho Shin, CEO of SK Signet. "We are committed to providing a fast and easy charging experience to EV (electric vehicle) drivers around the world, regardless of vehicle type. We look forward to meeting European customers to demonstrate our dedication to reaching this goal."

SK Signet has established a strong presence in Europe by setting up its European branch in December 2022 and winning its first EV charging project the same year. SK Signet is participating in MOVE London 2023, designed to build a more sustainable mobility ecosystem, to acquire more customers and further strengthen its EV presence in Europe.

MOVE, which began in 2019, is a leading global mobility event dedicated to technology and innovation. It is held annually in Europe, Asia, and the US, and is designed to help businesses and governments source the latest mobility solutions that are safe, secure, and sustainable. MOVE London 2023 will be held from June 21-22, and is the largest event yet, with over 6,000 attendees and 700 speakers from the automobile and EV related industries.

MOVE London is a good opportunity for SK Signet's to first exhibit its charging solutions to the public in Europe. SK Signet will showcase the V2, its 400kW ultra-fast charger that was previously unveiled at CES 2023. The V2 has received overwhelming response onsite at the company's recent Texas Plano plant completion ceremony on June 5, 2023. At the ceremony, it was used to charge an 800V Kia EV6 automobile up to 80% in just 14 minutes and 44 seconds.

The V2 can charge two vehicles with a single dispenser and a single port can deliver up to 400kW. It is capable of charging an 800V electric vehicle can be charged up to 80% within 15 minutes, making it the fastest EV charger in the world. The charger can also support Tesla's NACS charging couplers in addition to the conventional CCS and CHAdeMO couplers, making it compatible with virtually all types of EVs. The V2 will be manufactured at SK Signet's Yeonggwang plant in Korea and Plano, Texas plant in the US from July 2023, allowing a quick response to customer orders.

SK Signet is also displaying its prototype model of the Megawatt Charging System, which can supply megawatts of power to vehicles, at the event. The MCS charger can provide more than 1000kW power and is suitable for charging heavy-duty vehicles with large batteries, such as trucks and buses. There is also potential for future expansion to ships, industrial vehicles, urban aviation, agricultural machinery, and heavy-duty equipment. Therefore, the MCS market is forecasted to grow to about $4.2 billion by 2027, with an average annual growth rate of 29%.

SK Signet plans to commercialize its MCS chargers that adhere to international standards set by CharIN, the international EV charging association for promoting and supporting the Combined Charging System, in 2025.

About SK Signet

SK Signet is global leader in smart, convenient charging solutions for all types of electric vehicles. The company holds 19 patents globally in EV charging technology. SK Signet is a prominent South Korean technology company specializing in ultra-fast charging technology for electric vehicles. With production plants in South Korea and Texas, the company holds the No. 1 share in the ultra-fast charger market in the United States. SK Signet's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a global leader in the industry, driving the transition to sustainable transportation. SK Signet is majority owned by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group. Based in Seoul, SK Group is South Korea's second-largest conglomerate with companies that are global leaders in semiconductors, energy, and life sciences. For more information, visit https://www.sksignet.com/eu/main/main.php

SK Signet Marketing Director

Hye-youn Kwon

hy.kwon@sk.com

+82-10-5913-9495

SK Signet Europe Sales team manager

Chang Yoon

chang.yoon@sksignet.com

+49-172-472-0670

