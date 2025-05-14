SK chemicals Strengthens Position in Cosmetics Packaging with Circular Materials at China Beauty Expo

Featured products made with ECOTRIA CLARO, a copolyester engineered for cosmetics containers

Introduced CLARO-CR70—delivering the same performance as CLARO, now with recycled content

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals is strengthening its foothold in the cosmetics container market with circular recycling materials optimized for packaging.

On May 14, SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced its participation in China Beauty Expo 2025, held from May 12 to 14 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

SK chemicals participated in the China Beauty Expo 2025, held from May 12 to 14 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Pictured: a rendering of the SK chemicals exhibition booth. Overview of the SK chemicals exhibition booth

Now in its 29th year, China Beauty Expo is the largest beauty trade show in Asia, drawing more than 400,000 visitors from over 80 countries. The event brings together global cosmetics brands and supply chain players—from R&D and manufacturing to packaging and logistics—to showcase cutting-edge trends, technologies, and products. This year's expo featured over 3,200 exhibitors and more than 10,000 brands.

Holding the leading market share in China's copolyester sector, SK chemicals presented under the slogan "On-Hand Solution for a Sustainable Future," focusing on commercially available circular materials for cosmetics packaging.

SK chemicals exhibited a range of premium skincare product containers developed and commercialized in collaboration with global cosmetic brands. The lineup, which received positive feedback from visitors, included products made from recycled materials and materials designed to enhance recyclability after use.

Among the items on display were skin and lotion bottles, cream jars, compact cases, and various cosmetic caps manufactured with ECOTRIA CLARO, a copolyester that can be sorted and recycled within the PET (polyethylene terephthalate) stream. Also showcased were skin and lotion bottles, fragrance caps, and cushion compact lids made with ECOTRIA CLARO-CR70, a "recycled and recyclable" material that incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) content designed to remain recyclable after use.

These materials are not only compatible with a variety of container formats but also deliver the mechanical strength and aesthetic quality required for premium cosmetic packaging, which can be attributed to their high-performance copolyester base. Compared to conventional plastics such as PET, copolyester offers superior transparency, even in thick-walled containers, making it ideal for high-end applications where crystal-clear presentation is essential.

CLARO-CR70, the aforementioned high-performance circular copolyester material introduced last year, contains up to 70% PCR content. CLARO CR70 uses recycled plastic as a raw material and can be recycled after use, making it an ideal material for establishing a closed-loop plastic recycling system.

In addition, the company featured other sustainable materials tailored for beauty applications, including SKYPET CR, a circular PET suited for large-volume body care packaging, and ECOTRION, a 100% bio-based polyol derived from plants, used in cushion puffs and synthetic leather accessories.

Kim Eung-soo, Head of SK chemicals' Green Materials Business Division, commented, "Nearly 60,000 tons of cosmetic containers are discarded globally every year, and about 90% remain unrecycled due to the difficulty of separating mixed materials." He added, "By leveraging our depolymerization-based circular recycling technologies, we aim to build a sustainable, closed-loop ecosystem for cosmetics packaging through active collaboration with our partners."

Earlier, in October 2024, SK chemicals first introduced cosmetic containers made with CLARO CR70 in partnership with global luxury packaging firm Toly. In 2023, the company continued its partnership by signing MOUs with international beauty brand Estée Lauder, Yonwoo, a subsidiary of Kolmar Korea and leading global original design manufacturer (ODM) COSMAX, to develop sustainable plastic containers.

