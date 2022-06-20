Sizzling summer special: EcoFlow rolls out seasonal deals in Europe

The EcoFlow DELTA Max 1600 portable power station, a battery powered generator with 1.6KWh capacity is one of many products on offer. Perfect for RV campers and those living off-grid, the battery is capable of powering up to 10 devices at the same time via AC, DC or USB outlets. Originally priced at €1,799 (£1,649), the DELTA Max 1600 is reduced to €1,699 (£1,499), marked down by €100 (£150).

The popular RIVER Max portable power station is also on offer - previously €699 (£599), now retailing at €599 (£549). With EcoFlow's patented X-Stream Technology, the smart inverter enables a fast rechargeability that takes less than one hour to charge from 0% to 80%, with an extra detachable battery, making it ideal for those seeking more portability.

Other products available in the sale include RIVER mini and DELTA mini.

Ryan Xing, the Europe Region Head at EcoFlow shared: "With summer comes longer days and, of course, unmissable sales. Transforming the way individuals and households access energy is one of EcoFlow's core missions and our sale is one way that users can begin to make the switch to more sustainable energy solutions."

For more information and to shop one of the best summer sales of the season, please go to EcoFlow's website . In the upcoming month of July, EcoFlow will also be taking part in the Prime Day annual sale on Amazon UK. More deals will be revealed on Amazon by July 12th.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet and renewable power storage solutions. EcoFlow's products are now available in 40 countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 400 local retailers.

