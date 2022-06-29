SIZER TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED GOLD WINNER AT THE PRESTIGIOUS ASIA SMART APP AWARDS

HERZELIA, Israel, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizer Technologies has been awarded Gold Winner in the Business & Commercial category at the Asia Smart App Awards (ASA), for its AI-powered mobile body measuring app. The annual awards organized by The Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA), with funding support from Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, celebrates and recognizes innovation and creative achievements in the field of smart application development,

This prestigious recognition by the ASA, is a great testimony to the leadership position Sizer holds in the global fashion market for its transformative body measuring solution and its empowerment of shoppers to make correct online fashion purchases.

Via a one-time scan that utilizes the front camera of any mobile device, users are guided to perform a few simple poses as they interact with the app. Sizer's AI technology and deep-learning algorithms calculate the user's body measurements with extreme accuracy and provides personalized true sizing data tailored to everyone's individual fit. The high degree of accuracy greatly reduces sizing inaccuracies that can save businesses upwards of millions to billions of dollars with an estimated third of revenue lost to returns.

Speaking of the success, Sizer's CEO, Adam Kaplan, commented:

"It's an immense honor for Sizer to be recognized by WTIA as the Gold winner in the ASA Business & Commercial category, a great reflection of the many companies around the world who have chosen to work with us. We are so excited to being able to make a real difference in the fashion industry where brands have been coming under increasing pressure to provide the best shopper experience, both on and off-line, whilst demonstrating their commitment sustainability. I must pay tribute to our fantastic team across even single department in this business who go above and beyond every day to make success our reality and to the longstanding support of our partners".

About Sizer Technologies

Sizer offers powerful, convenient, and customer-friendly body measurements solutions, empowering our partners to leverage valuable sizing-data, improving their offering and services. The patented Sizer body measuring solution captures the user's body measurements and translates them into highly accurate size recommendations. Companies around the globe including Wacoal America, Hunter Apparel Solutions, Australian Defence Apparel, Landau Uniforms, Barrier Technologies and Alsico trust Sizer to help them solve the customer friction of incorrect fit. With Sizer, companies and customers experience improvements in their daily operations and massive savings in time, costs and returns. Sizer is a private company headquartered in Israel and was recently awarded the Best Application of Innovation Technology by the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide Ltd (PCIAW®).

For more information, visit https://sizer.me or follow us on LinkedIn.

PR Contact: Nicole Levitt | nicolel@sizer.me

