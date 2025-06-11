Sixth Digital Collectibles by Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance Will Take Fans To Meet CR7

Holders of 'Forever To The Moon' will have the opportunity for exclusive access to Grand Experience of '7 minutes with CR7,' autographed footballs and jerseys and Binance Blockchain Week Tickets

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the world's largest digital assets exchange, and Cristiano Ronaldo today announced its latest set of Digital Collectibles, "Forever To The Moon," celebrating the connection between the worlds of Web3 and sports through this legend that has shaped the game of football worldwide.

The new collectibles, which are the most recent result of the long term partnership between Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo, the icon who embodies the mindset of speed, precision, and relentless drive that powers champions the world of sports, will allow 7 holders exclusive access to a Grand Experience of "7 minutes with CR7" in person. Additionally, holders of the "Forever To The Moon" collectibles can also stand to receive 770 tickets to Binance Blockchain Week (BBW) , 77 jerseys and 17 footballs autographed by CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo said: "It's always a pleasure to share special moments with my fans, and this is what happens with my partnership with Binance, where we bridge the digital space of Web3 and unforgettable physical experiences in a powerful and engaging way. This new collection further brings real-world benefits to the fingertips of my fans, while rewarding those who have been on this amazing innovative journey with us and it is an honor and privilege to be part of that."

Free digital collectibles will be available after registering for a Binance account and completion of KYC from June 11 to June 27, 2025, or until fully redeemed – there are only 7,777 in total up for grabs. Holders of all CR7 collectibles (Drops 1 to 5) will receive 5 mystery boxes each. Holders of at least one CR7 collectible from any collection can get mystery boxes by participating in activities in the closed holder-only official Telegram Group. All requirements can be found on the "Forever Zone" here .

Sarah Dale, Binance Global Head of Partnerships, said: "Football fans are passionate and very engaged with their idols worldwide, and collaborations like the one we have with Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrate our long-term commitment to embedding Web3 technology and experiences into sports culture. With Web3 adoption rising, we are proud to lead on technology that more than 275 million of our users trust to power the next frontier of fan engagement – which is universal, and can be tailored to any sport, and accessible from anywhere in the world."

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 275 million people in 100+ countries for its trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg