Sixth CIIE to hold promo events in Africa to assist African countries to export to China

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multinational corporations are eagerly anticipating the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has been hailed as a signature event that reflects China's opening-up, an avenue to showcase innovative solutions, and a golden opportunity to tap the potential of the country's vast market.

The CIIE Bureau will be holding promotional events for the sixth CIIE in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda from May 10 to 19.

The fifth China International Import Expo was held in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2022.

The events will highlight the CIIE's supporting policies for African countries and encourage companies from least developed countries (LDCs) to participate in the annual expo.

As a major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, the CIIE has been held for five consecutive years and is widely regarded as an international public good and a boon for economic globalization and multilateral trade.

The previous editions of the CIIE were attended by 51 heads of African states and governments, including the presidents of Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Mauritania, and Mozambique, and the prime minister of Egypt.

On average, more than 100 African companies have participated in each edition of the expo.

Statistics show that China has been the largest trade partner of Africa for 13 consecutive years, with the bilateral trade volume worth more than $282 billion in 2022. According to Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, who served as an economic adviser to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the CIIE presents African companies with a rare opportunity to seize market opportunities in China and around the world.

The hosting of the CIIE is also a concrete measure to implement the Istanbul and Doha Programme of Action for LDCs, execute eight major initiatives of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, strengthen South-South cooperation, and promote regional trade integration and trade facilitation.

Over the past five years, the CIIE has consistently invited LDCs and provided them with free booths, construction subsidies and preferential tax policies for the retention and purchase pf exhibits. Goods from LDCs have been constantly introduced to the Chinese market through the expo and widely accepted by Chinese consumers.

The sixth edition of the CIIE will be held offline in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. More than 500 enterprises have already booked over 260,000 square meters of exhibition area. Many CEOs of industry giants have confirmed their attendance of the sixth expo. Notably, the physical country exhibition will also make its return this year.

As a key part of the annual expo, the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum will invite more high-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, academicians, and senior executives of industrial pacesetters from home and abroad to discuss global issues, including the opening-up of the service sector, digital infrastructure construction and South-South Cooperation.

There are less than 200 days left until the sixth CIIE. With so many showing interest in attending the expo, exhibition space is quickly running out. Be sure to make the right call and secure your booth at the sixth CIIE before it is too late!

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en

Contact：Ms. Cui Yan

Tel.：0086-21-968888

Email：ciie2022@ciie.org

Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline

Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072869/CIIE_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938442/CIIE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CIIE