The satellites include the first ICEYE satellite for the Royal Netherlands Air Force

HELSINKI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations and primary provider of critical infrastructure for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to allied nations, has successfully launched and deployed six new SAR satellites into orbit, serving dedicated customer missions and expanding its own SAR satellite constellation - the largest in the world. This launch brings ICEYE's total launched satellites to 54. All ICEYE satellites on the Transporter-14 launch are 25 cm class collectors, the highest fidelity in the industry. The launch marks ICEYE's biggest to date, significantly accelerating the expansion of ICEYE's constellation and its capabilities.

Six new satellites for ICEYE and its customers launched aboard the Transporter-14 rideshare mission.

The satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and successfully launched on June 23 aboard the Transporter-14 rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. Each spacecraft has established communication, and routine commissioning operations are underway. These satellites were manufactured by ICEYE in Finland and ICEYE US in the United States.

Yesterday, ICEYE announced that it has been selected to provide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF). The first satellite of the agreement was launched into orbit aboard this Transporter-14 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The satellite was launched within four months of the agreement, a record delivery time, marking the first operational Dutch military satellite mission.

With this launch, ICEYE successfully launched its second Generation 4 satellite ("Gen4"), following the first on Transporter-13 launch in March. Gen4 satellites extend ICEYE's SAR leadership in national security and disaster response with the best SAR image quality available. It doubles the SAR antenna size and also the radiated SAR power, enabling 2x larger imaging areas (150-400 km swath width) and 30% more image detail. Additional upgrades include advanced orbit control for imaging congested areas in a single satellite pass.

So far this year, ICEYE's launches in January and March 2025 have successfully deployed four new satellites each. ICEYE plans to launch more than 20 new satellites annually in 2025 and beyond.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

