SIX BRAND-NEW RIADS TO OPEN AT KASBAH TAMADOT IN JULY WITH THE HOTEL SET TO RE-OPEN FULLY IN OCTOBER

LONDON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels Collection is pleased to announce the opening of six brand new Riads at Sir Richard Branson's magical retreat nestled in the Atlas Mountains, Kasbah Tamadot, from 1 July 2024. Furthermore, the hotel, synonymous for its incredible Berber hospitality, will re-open in its entirety on 15th October 2024, following a period of partial closure and restorations in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that occurred in the region last year, with riad and hotel bookings now open.

Newly designed image renderings offer a sneak peak of the expansive three-bedroom Riads – featuring one further bedroom than originally planned – that can sleep up to 10 guests. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom, lounge area and terrace, with the latest unique addition - a showstopping Rooftop Tented Suite - comprising of two seamlessly connected tents complete with a hot tub on the spacious roof terrace. Each Riad will include a private pool area, with all the luxuries and renowned Berber hospitality of the main hotel equally available on the doorstep. Individually decorated in traditional Moroccan style, the interiors will feature soft-furnishings hand-made by artisans from the Berber community supported by Kasbah Tamadot's charitable arm, The Eve Branson Foundation. The Riad rooms and suites are available to book both individually and collectively, by booking an entire Riad for exclusive use and will make a welcome addition for families or groups looking for privacy, with all the benefits of staying at one of Morocco's most authentic hotels – with a 100% Moroccan team.

A brand-new restaurant, Asayss, will also open in July serving Moroccan and international cuisine to hotel guests and visitors from the local area, celebrating the freshest ingredients and local produce, sourcing the majority from the hotel's extensive kitchen garden.

The restoration of the main Kasbah is well underway following September's devastating earthquake that sadly impacted the hotel and much of the surrounding communities. The aftermath saw the incredibly resilient hotel team and Berber communities come together to support relief efforts alongside the Eve Branson Foundation, raising a staggering £1 million via its Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund.

The stunning Riads will add a further room type to Kasbah Tamadot's impressive accommodation, renowned for its luxurious Berber Tents. The main infinity pool remains one of the hotel's most striking features and guests can enjoy spa treatments including a traditional Hamman, as well as authentic Moroccan cooking lessons and guided hiking and cycling in the Atlas Mountains.

Experience a three-bedroom Riad from 1 July 2024, from MAD 45,100 on a B&B basis, and the hotel, from 15th October, from MAD 7,200 based on two people sharing on a B&B basis. Visit www.virginlimitededition.com/kasbahtamadot or call +44(0)2086000430.

