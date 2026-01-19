Six "Best of CES 2026" Awards Spotlight Aurzen's Vision for Portable Projection

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen earned seven "Best of CES / Best in Show" media awards at CES 2026, recognizing its innovation in portable projection and consumer entertainment technologies. The awards were presented by Tom's Guide, Gadgeteer, Reviewed.com, HomeTheaterReview, Inverse, and The Gadget Flow.

At CES, Aurzen showcased its latest portable projectors designed for flexible, on-the-go entertainment, including the ZIP Cyber Edition, BOOM mini, and BOOM air. Demonstrations highlighted real-world use cases such as in-car and outdoor viewing, showing how portable projection can extend entertainment experiences into electric vehicle (EV) settings and beyond the home.

Aurzen's self-developed VibeBass audio technology, featured in the BOOM mini, enhances low-frequency performance within a compact design for fuller sound without external speakers. The company also highlighted its collaboration with Roku TV, introducing the world's first smart projectors with Roku TV integration—the D1R Cube and D1R models.

The recognition underscores Aurzen's focus on real-world usability and its commitment to reimagining how projection fits into modern lifestyles. By combining compact design, immersive audio, and smart platform integration, Aurzen continues to push portable projection beyond traditional home settings—bringing cinematic experiences to cars, outdoor spaces, and anywhere entertainment is desired.

The Aurzen ZIP Cyber Edition is currently available on Aurzen's official website, with this marking one of the final opportunities to purchase the projector at a price as low as $239.99.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. All Aurzen products are SGS-certified in accordance with ANSI/ISO 21118 standards, ensuring transparent, accurately measured brightness with no exaggerated claims.

