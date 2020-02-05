SiteLock Announces Partnership with IONOS

SiteLock named the preferred website security provider of largest European hosting provider

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteLock, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its partnership with IONOS, the largest Hosting Provider in Europe, serving 8 million customers and 12 million domains. Through this partnership, SiteLock will become the preferred website security provider for IONOS, offering industry-leading scanning and remediation solutions, as well as vulnerability patching and database remediation to their massive client base.

Expanding its role as a trusted provider, IONOS will now offer SiteLock's customized risk score to its customers in addition to the company's award-winning website security solutions. Providing individual website risk scores will help educate customers on their risk of compromise and the critical importance of making proactive decisions about their security to prevent any business disruptions. Products will be available on an individual basis, as well as through packages designed to meet specific customer needs.

"Cyberattacks continue to make headlines as bad actors become more sophisticated in their techniques. Proactive cybersecurity is essential to help prevent attacks before they happen," said IONOS CEO Achim Weiss. "By partnering with SiteLock, we have access to industry-leading technology that enables us to provide our customers with the highest level of threat protection, as well as a customized risk score that alerts them to potential threats or vulnerabilities within their websites. By providing this level of visibility, customers can be proactive and take action quickly, which vastly improves their security posture while optimizing business performance."

The threat landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with attacks growing in volume and sophistication. In fact, the average website experiences a staggering 62 attacks per day, confirming the ongoing importance of proactive website security. Through this partnership, SiteLock and IONOS are able to provide industry-leading website security options at a greater scale than ever before – helping reduce security risks and proactively defend against cyber threats for businesses globally.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with IONOS and become their preferred provider of website security solutions," said Tom Serani, Chief Channel Officer at SiteLock. "In the face of an ever-evolving threat landscape, today's web hosts require proven cybersecurity solutions that mitigate risk in order to stay competitive and drive new business. Working together, IONOS and SiteLock create a unique opportunity to provide innovative and proactive website security to an expanded channel of customers worldwide."

Website security is in a period of hyper-growth. In fact, the global cybersecurity market size is forecasted to reach $248.26 billion by 2023. With more than 500 partners worldwide, SiteLock is dedicated to supporting partners to accelerate profitability and maximize opportunity through industry-leading website security solutions. For more information on partnership opportunities, visit here.

About SiteLock

SiteLock is a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for small and medium-sized organizations. Its cloud-based, enterprise-grade technologies and deep expertise give organizations of any size access to the same security capabilities the biggest companies use to protect their data, ensure secure communications and defend their websites. SiteLock offers effective, affordable and accessible solutions to automatically detect and fix threats, prevent future cyberattacks, enable unrestricted and safe communications, and meet compliance standards. Founded in 2008, the company protects more than 16 million organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit sitelock.com.

About IONOS by 1&1

IONOS is a leading provider of cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and hosting with more than eight million customer contracts. The product portfolio offers everything that companies need to be successful in the cloud: from domains to classic websites and do-it-yourself solutions, from online marketing tools to full-fledged servers and IaaS solutions. The portfolio is aimed at freelancers, small businesses, and consumers as well as enterprise customers with complex IT requirements.

IONOS was created in 2018 from the merger of 1&1 and IaaS provider ProfitBricks. IONOS is part of the listed United Internet AG (ISIN DE0005089031). The IONOS brand family includes STRATO, Arsys, Fasthosts, home.pl, InterNetX, SEDO, United Domains and World4You.

